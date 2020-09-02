A funeral took place on Wednesday (September 2) for three children that were burnt to death in a fire in the Gaza Strip.

Funeral for three children burned to death in Gaza candle fire

The bodies of the three children were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following Tuesday's fire, where they were declared to be dead on arrival, according to reports.

Footage from Wednesday shows the aftermath of the fire and a large crowd of distressed mourners.

It is believed that the fire was started by candles, used in a family home during one of the territory’s long and frequent power cuts, local media reports.

Brothers Mahmoud, Mohammed, and Yousef Al-Hazeen were aged between four and six years and living in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Locals attribute the tragic incident to the besieged strip's electricity shortages and growing electricity crisis.