Fighting Wildfires In Colorado Cost $77 Million So Far

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:37s
Fighting Wildfires In Colorado Cost $77 Million So Far
The Pine Gulch Fire alone cost $28 million to fight.

