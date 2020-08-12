Chancellor: Tax rumours are "pure speculation"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits.

Rumours have gained traction since Mr Sunak was spotted carrying a note while leaving a meeting earlier today that said there would be no "horror show of tax rises" to offset the costs of the coronavirus crisis.

Report by Connerv.

