Know Theatre starts its season online Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 04:10s - Published 1 week ago Know Theatre starts its season online The Know Theatre of Cincinnati starts its season online with "Feast" through September 20, but this isn't a Zoom production. The director tells WCPO 9 News how different it is. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DID YOU NOTICE THIS LAST NIGHT?A BUNCH OF CINCINNATI-AREALANDMARKS - LIKE MUSIC HALL,THE ARONOFF, THE CASINO ANDTHE PURPLE PEOPLE BRIDGE WEREBRIGHT RED.IT'S ALL PART OF ANATIONAL MOVEMENT CALLED "WEMAKE EVENTS" - CALLINGATTENTION TO INDUSTRIES LIKELIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT -THAT ARE STILL CLOSED ANDSTRUGGLIGN FINANCIALLY.OUT OF CRISIS COMES CREATIVITY- THOUGH - AND THE KNOWTHEATRE IS KICKING OFF ITS NEWSEASON RIGHT NOW."FEAST" RUSNTHROUGH THE 20-TH.AND IT HASBENE ADAPTED TO BE AN ONLINEEXPERIENCEDIRECTOR TAMARAWINTERS IS JOINING US LIVEOVER SKYPE NOW.TAMARA - SOGREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH USTODAY.FEAST IS A ONE-WOMAN SHOW - SOIT SOUNDS EASY TO ADAPT TO ASTREAMING SITUATION.BUT IT'S APOWERHOUSE RE-TELLING OFBEOWULF.HOW DO YOU GET THESHOW FROM STAGE TO VERY SMALL-SCREEN AND STILL HAVE IMPACT?- THIS ISN'T A ZOOMPRODUCTIONTHE FIRST SHOW OF THE SEASON -A MIX OF MYTHOLOGY AND MODERNERA - WHAT WILL AUDIENCES TAKEAWAY?PEOPLE MISS BEING ONJACKSON STREET - BUT THERE'SAN INTERACTIVE PARTY FAVORAVAILABLE: HOW DOES THAT WORK?TAMARA ... THAT'S ALL THE TIMEWE HAVE FOR TODAY - BUT THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US ...FEAST STREAMS THROUGHSEPTEMBER 20-TH.IN FACT - YOUCAN STILL GET A TICKET FORTONIGHT.THE STREAM STARTS ATEIGHT.TICKETS RANGE FROM FIVETO 20 DOLLARS.THERE IS AWEDNESDAY RUSH AVAILABLE.HEADOVER TO KNOW-THEATRE-DOT-COM-SLASH-FEAST.





