Midmorning With Aundrea - September 2, 2020 (Part 1)

And Scott Martin gets a lesson in kosher Israeli wines in today's "Uncorked"!

And a historian in Tuskegee University in Alabama has rescued a diorama depicting the jubilation of the end of slavery.

(Part 1 of 2) Hundreds of children across the country have suffered a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19.

Intro a california girl is on the mend after nearly losing her life to a condition being linked to covid-19 in children.

The rare inflammatory syndrome has sickened hundreds of children across the country, and as chris martinez tells us - doctors say parents need to know the warning signs.

Pkg rosa vasquez cherishes every moment with her daughter - after nearly losing her.

"for sure, i kne she was gonna die.

You know, that's how i felt."

9-year-old xitlali fell ill in may with an unrelenting high fever.

She ended up in the pediatric icu at children's hospital los angeles and her condition worsened.

"there was a tim that she wouldn't open her eyes anymore... her eyes were as red as a tomato."

Antibody testing showed xitlali had been exposed to covid-19.

Doctors determined she was suffering from 'multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children' or 'mis-c' - a rare but serious condition associated with coronavirus that causes body parts and organs to become inflamed.

?she couldn't breathe.

// and there was a time that everybody came run in because her heart had stopped the cdc has reported 570 cases of mis-c and 10 deaths nationwide since the pandemic started.

Most children developed the condition two to four weeks after a covid-19 infection.

We are still learning continually and every day more and more about this virus, especially how it may affect our children.

Dr. jackie szmuszkovicz says parents need to be aware of the warning signs which include high fever, rash, red eyes, lips and tongue, and stomach pains.

?"no one know your child better than you do.

If you feel your child looks very ill and has a high fever, i really strongly encourage you to reach out to your pediatrician."

?

?it was pretty scary?

Now back home, xitlali has this message for the doctors and nurses who helped her..

"thank you ver much because without them, i wouldn't... i might have not survived."

She hopes other families take precautions to keep safe from the virus.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles tag more than 70- percent of mis-c cases have occurred in children who are black and hispanic/latino.

It's an exhibit that was almost lost to the ages... almost.

Rita braver has a story that's part history... part mystery... vo reconstruction diorama old fashioned fiddle or banjo music under 1-look closely at this three dimensional scene: the tumbledown house, the spirited musician&the exuberant dancers& sot jontyle robinson show and tell tape, page 6 1:10 you've been enslaved for 250 years&and now you're free&and this is jubilation and joy.... however&there is much to deal with from this moment on.

Vo: more on the diorama 2-the moment is emancipation&acco rding to professor jontyle robinson, director of the legacy museum at tuskegee university: 1:11 it's a moment that is pregnant with possiblity cut to program, various photos from exposition sneak in 1940's jazz 3-in fact the diorama was created to mark the 75th anniversary of the freeing of american slaves.

It was displayed at the american negro exposition&.known as the "blac world's fair.

Held at the imposing chicago coliseum sot dr. jontyle robinson sitdown 7:20 if you wanted to understand something about african americans - in 1940&it was there for you at the expostion& vo roosevelt, other stills, see photo of him and headline saying "roosevelt open negro world fair" photos as described with fonts, video, etc: 4- .

President franklin roosevelt even pushed the button that turned the lights on opening day.

There were all kinds of displays& educators athletes and musical greats& jazz legend duke ellington actually performed at the expo: nat sound up duke and his band vo shot of hall with dioramas 5-and at the center of it all was a huge hall featuring 33 dioramas: page 2 rita: 10:24 what were they trying to show?

Jontyle: that african american people have contributed enormously to this country's development and wealth.//1:05:20 we are americans// they are a statement of inclusivity.

Vo as described 6-the dioramas are made of wood, plaster and masonite-the human figures often clay or carved wood.

There are scenes of triumph: explorer matthew henson finding the north pole.

And somber memories: the death of crispus attucks, a dockworker believed to be the first colonist killed in the revolution.

Perhaps most disturbing&the landing of the first slaves in virginia in 1619&.

Page 1 walk and talk with robison, page 40 rita: it really shows the anguish of what this moment must have been like for these poor people who are being enslaved& dr. robinson: and these are the ones that surved the- the middle passage,//the trip, you know?

//and they are comodities to be sold, to be used, to make america the country that it is this very day.

Vo: dawson photo, shot of artisans, tuskegee ,show the old dioramas that are not restsored& 7-these diaramas are all recently restored.

How that happened is quite a story: the 33 dioramas were all created under the direction of charles dawson&a noted commercial artist.

After the exposition, dawson brought 20 dioramas to tuskeegee&where he had once been a student.

What happened to the other 13&is an enduring mystery.

But, over the years.

Those 20 fell into disrepair.

Then in 2008, jontyle robinson was hired to run the university's legacy museum& 25:51 jontyle robinson and i saw the diorams for the first time.

And even in a-state of not having been taken care of//they were arrestingly magical.//and i was hooked&i was hooked and// i made a vow that i would get them conserved.

Set up& 8-and robinson believed it was essential for african americans to help restore these works portraying their history&but there was a problem& page 6, 27:50 rita: there's not very many african americans who work in the field of museum conservation, are there?

Robinson: there are not// and so it was mandary that i work to figure out a way for&african american students to learn this discipline.

Vo shot of website& exterior wintertur cut to roger 9- so robinson helped launch a ground-breaking program&enlisting some top art restoration centers like this one run jointly by wintertur museum and the university of delaware&to introduce black students to the field of conservation&.by working on the dioramas.

Maybe nat sound up of stoner with roger áá10- roger blakemore has spent months on this one&.featuring the harlem hellfighters of world war i.

.

Cut to joyce showing the diorama to taslyn 11-taslyln ware is just starting out: taslyn ware page 4 13:48 rita: why does having a program like this make a difference?

Sot taslyn//when i came to think about art conservation and preservation and come into this internship, i was dumbounded.

Because i did not know this existed.

Exterior winterthur, see photosof stoner&with other students 12-professor joyce hill stoner has helped students restore four of the dioramas: page 3 interview with stone rita: does it make an&a difference that african americans are working on art made by other african americans?

Joyce: //once they have been lured into the field and really love it, the answer would be no, it doesn't have to be.

But when youre trying to get people excited, you have to strike a chord.

Cut to set up of lastarsha 13-and the dioramas struck a chord for lastarsha mcgarrity& page 6, approx 12:06:30 lastarsha: it's the history within and the history surrounding them&.

Walking shot cover top of larstarsha with video 14-today she holds a prestigious conservation fellowship at washington's national gallery of art.

But, in 2017&18, as this timelapse video shows, she painstakingly restored a diorama for her master's thesis at buffalo state university: latstarsha page 1 52:32 it shows the story of benjamin banneker surveing the lands that lands that bcame washington, d.c., in front of the original white house.

Page 1, 11:52:41 rita: why is he a key figure?

11:52:44 //because he is sort of an oddity in american history that has been lost.//a free african americanthat was a surveryor, an author, a farmer, an astronomer, and just did so many things that completely surprised me.

Vo still of lastarsha, robinson, et al.

15-when the restoration was complete, mcgarrity helped drive the diorama back to tuskeegee&straigh t to jontyle robinson: sitdown with dr. robins, page 7 approx 37: 40 what was it like for you when lastarsha brought you that benjamin banneker diorama?

Dr. robinson: the circle was complete//the return home//you couldn't ask for anything more.

Vo robinson walks thru dioramas, maybe cut back to photo from expo?: 16-and even as she presides over the restoration of tuskegee's 20 dioramas &robinson is still wondering what happened to the other 13& page 8: do you hope that that now that we're having this conversation, that somebody's gonna say..hey, wait a minute, we have one of those things in our basement&i never knew what it was?

Jontyle: asolutely.

I hope so.

I do&i hope that this unearths all kinds of things&and it will help complete the story.

Possible alt ending ??

??

It's a centuries old tradition in israel.

Making wine.

Today scott martin talks to bobbie burgess about the israeli wine of today.

Here's uncorked.

082720-pkg we we're talking about some really cool wines that are made in israel.

The wine making in israel has been going on for over 6-thousand years which is super, super cool.

It's just now becoming popular in the u.s. bobbie tell us why we're starting to see more israeli wines in the states.

I'm a part of sommer camp.

Millennial and genz are the curious drinkers.

They're trying new things and letting more wine industries come to the spotlight.

Kosher wines.

What this means is this wine has been handled by practicing jews in the winery.

A lot of these practices are organic, biodynamic and natural.

The wine doesn't have to be blessed by a rabbi they just have to handled by a practicing jew.

-barbara from tabor, rose.

Italian variety.

Jezreel carignan, you want to put a chill on it.

They're trying to push the boundaries of what people know about israeli wine.

Appellation from galilee.

Cabernet sauvignon blend from carmel winery.

Founded by edmond james de rothschild.

The same guy who made wines in france but instead, france already had a booming wine industry so he moved to israel putting them on the map as far as wine making goes.

Secret reserve, petit verdot.

Petit verdot grows grape in virginia and israel.

It's so well-armed .

.

.

...and so frequently misunderstood.

Chip reid takes us to meet a creature honored with its very own song... 1narr: it's one of the most bizarre creatures on earth.

2narr: and not just because it looks so&different.

3narr: the octopus can camouflage itself in a flash; squeeze its entire body through a one inch hole, and their brains?

That's right&brains with an "s."

Octopus has one large central brain and 8 mini brains - one in each arm.

Sot: sy montgomery: 09:28:08 octopuses are so brilliant.

4narr: author sy montgomery believes their intelligence is almost off the charts.

Sot: sy montgomery: we give 'em the same toys to play with that we give our children.

They love to play.

Play is one of those characteristics of higher minds.

5narr: as if on cue... chip reid: 09:31:43 there she is.

Sot: sy montgomery: 09:31:44 oh, beautiful-- 6narr: ruddy, a giant pacific octopus was one of the stars of the new england aquarium in boston before she recently passed away from old age - we were lucky enough to get to play with her when we visited last year.

Chip reid: 09:31:58 some people go, "ew, that's creepy.

You go?

Sy montgomery: 09:32:01 i say, this is one of the most beautiful creatures on this planet, one of the smartest, one of the most interesting, and one of the most alien.

Chip reid: 09:32:10 // in fact, they're portrayed in movies as aliens.

Sy montgomery: 09:32:15 that's right -- and as monsters.

7narr: yes, hollywood "octopuses" ha torn down the golden gate bridge& 8narr: &destroyed ships& 9narr: &and feasted on movie stars& "hello beastie 11narr: montgomery says it's unfair to demonize them.

Sy montgomery: 09:33:10 you would really have to go to outer space to come up with someone more different from us than this.

// 09;33;00 their mouths are in their armpits // they have three hearts.

They have blue blood.

Sy montgomery: 09:43:09 and the grace.

I mean, who has grace like this?

12narr: montgomery spent countless hours here studying these other- worldly beings while writing her book "the soul o an octopus."

Chip reid: 09:24:26 // do you believe the octopus has a soul?

Sy montgomery: 09:24:31 i believe if i've got a soul, this octopus has a soul.

13narr: and that she claims is not the only thing they have in common with us.

Sy montgomery: 09:34:39 // when i met an octopus for the first time, i was so struck by the fact that she was just as curious about me as i was about her.

Octopus trainer: 10:24:56 she knows me.

Chip reid: 10:24:58 wow!

Look at that!

May i?

Octopus trainer: 10:25:01 yeah.

Absolutely.

Chip reid: 10:25:03 hello there.

14narr: we went behind went behind the scenes to see for ourselves with the help of senior aquarium biologist, bill murphy.

It turns out that calling an octopus curious is an understatement.

Octopus trainer: 10:29:41 ahhh, she's more interested in you than the food.

Chip reid: 10:29:43 that's