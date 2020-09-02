Global  
 

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s - Published
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon.

CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner.

The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring such hair treatments to be done outdoors because of the pandemic.

Fox News obtained security footage showing the speaker inside eSalon not wearing a mask.


