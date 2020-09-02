Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Airlines to furlough 16,000 employees in October

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
United Airlines to furlough 16,000 employees in October

United Airlines to furlough 16,000 employees in October

United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October.

That's fewer furloughs than the company predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees could lose their jobs.

COMPANY PREDICTED IN JULY - -WHEN IT WARNED 36-THOUSANDEMPLOYEES -THEY COULD LOSETHEIR JOBS.THE NUMBER OF FURLOUGHS ISBEING REDUCED BECAUSE THOUSANDSOF UNITED EMPLOYEES HAVE TAKENEARLY RETIREMENT, BUYOUTS, ORLONG-TERM LEAVES OF ABSENCE.THE FURLOUGHS WOULD BEPOSTPONED IF BILLIONS MORE INPAYROLL AID FOR THE AIRLINEINDUSTRY WAS APPROVED.GOING GREENER.'UNILEVER' IS PLEDGING TO STOP




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, down from an earlier...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsIndiaTimesNewsday



Tweets about this

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @12NewsNow: United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October with the travel industry facing a slow recov… 1 minute ago

CrippledFighter

Black Lives MATTER RT @4WheelWorkOut: United Airlines will furlough over 16,300 employees beginning Oct 1 according to CNBC. Didn’t they get hella money? 4 minutes ago

Brenda_Resister

Brenda Lawrence (Stay at 🏠to Save Lives) RT @nytimes: United Airlines expects to furlough more than 16,000 employees starting October 1, when restrictions on job cuts in exchange f… 5 minutes ago

unagi_anago

name RT @CNN: With no air travel rebound or new federal help in sight, United Airlines says it will furlough about 20% of its frontline employee… 7 minutes ago

MIC_328

Michael RT @ABC: NEW: United Airlines plans to furlough 16,370 employees on Oct. 1, when the federal restriction against layoffs under the CARES Ac… 8 minutes ago

pbrennan1985

Patrick Brennan RT @tpallini: #Breaking from me and @David_Slotnick (reporting from Maine!). United just announced it will furlough 16,370 employees as gov… 10 minutes ago

Thisees1981

邱宜君 United Airlines to furlough over 16,000 employees https://t.co/wWyfQTx7qk https://t.co/q5KOc0UAdV 13 minutes ago

chong_nickolas

Nickolas Chong United Airlines will furlough 16,000 employees https://t.co/Ii8AkwHDEz 16 minutes ago