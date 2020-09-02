United Airlines to furlough 16,000 employees in October Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 10 minutes ago United Airlines to furlough 16,000 employees in October United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October. That's fewer furloughs than the company predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees could lose their jobs. 0

THE NUMBER OF FURLOUGHS IS BEING REDUCED BECAUSE THOUSANDS OF UNITED EMPLOYEES HAVE TAKEN EARLY RETIREMENT, BUYOUTS, OR LONG-TERM LEAVES OF ABSENCE. THE FURLOUGHS WOULD BE POSTPONED IF BILLIONS MORE IN PAYROLL AID FOR THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY WAS APPROVED.




