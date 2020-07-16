Suga joins race to become Japan's PM
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Caroline Malone reports.
