Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Caroline Malone reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Japanese politician

Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe's successor

 Shares Japan's ruling party will vote on September 14 on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's replacement, an official confirmed Wednesday, as powerful chief cabinet..
WorldNews
Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published
Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern [Video]

Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told reporters he wants to take care of his health and do his job, despite a visiting hospital for a second week. A top spokesman played down concerns and said the prime minister was "the same as usual." Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe 90th Prime Minister of Japan

Japan’s ex-foreign minister Kishida announces bid to succeed retiring PM Abe

 Fumio Kishida, a Japanese MP who served as foreign minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s second and third cabinet, will run to replace his retiring former..
WorldNews

Liberal Democratic Party (Japan) Liberal Democratic Party (Japan) Japanese political party

Related news from verified sources

Yoshihide Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe: Report

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as...
IndiaTimes - Published

News24.com | Japan's Suga cements frontrunner status in PM race

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has cemented his status as the clear frontrunner in...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pet cat 'drives' Ferrari F1 race car round circuit in Japan [Video]

Pet cat 'drives' Ferrari F1 race car round circuit in Japan

Adorable footage shows a pet cat appearing to drive a Formula 1 race car in Japan. The three-year-old moggy was positioned in front of the TV showing an amateur driver whizzing round the Fuji..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published