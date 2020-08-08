Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

96 Consecutive Nights of Protests in Portland

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
96 Consecutive Nights of Protests in Portland
Nationwide protests continue to call for equality.

Nation-wide protests continue to call for equality.... this year - the cries growing even louder --- starting with the death of george floyd - and gaining strength after the recent shooting - of jacob blake in wisconsin.... the battle cries are loudest in portland.... for 96 consecutive nights protesters there - refusing to go silent.... now - the message is becoming mixed with chaos.... hundreds taking to the streets - as property continues to be destroyed.... and now - demands for the mayor to resign - as citizens turn their anger - to the city's response to crime... mcalpine says: "one family's house was shot up and they didn't have cops there for 17 hours.

Because he's so busy arresting people like me, peaceful protesters."

The department of homeland security writing a stark letter - urging the mayor to request federal assistance - or the president might have to step




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin [Video]

Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin

Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 12:55Published
US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields [Video]

US Unrest: Portland police charge BLM protesters holding homemade shields

This is the moment police officers in Portland in the US State of Oregon today (August 22nd) charged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were holding homemade shields. In the aftermath of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:35Published
Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night [Video]

Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published