96 Consecutive Nights of Protests in Portland

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 hours ago

Nation-wide protests continue to call for equality.... this year - the cries growing even louder --- starting with the death of george floyd - and gaining strength after the recent shooting - of jacob blake in wisconsin.... the battle cries are loudest in portland.... for 96 consecutive nights protesters there - refusing to go silent.... now - the message is becoming mixed with chaos.... hundreds taking to the streets - as property continues to be destroyed.... and now - demands for the mayor to resign - as citizens turn their anger - to the city's response to crime... mcalpine says: "one family's house was shot up and they didn't have cops there for 17 hours.

Because he's so busy arresting people like me, peaceful protesters."

The department of homeland security writing a stark letter - urging the mayor to request federal assistance - or the president might have to step