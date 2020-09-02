Global  
 

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:37s - Published
We will be in the upper 70s to near 80 today with a lot of sunshine and gusty wind as well.

It will also be the warmest day for the foreseeable future.

Tonight will have a couple clouds sneaking in later with lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday has a frontal boundary moving through with a few clouds and maybe a stray morning shower.

You'll notice those gusty winds again with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday night will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper-40s.

Friday looks to have sun and wind again with highs in the low-70s.

The chance of rain this weekend will be on Saturday night, Sunday and into Monday.

Next week looks much cooler with highs in the 60s.


