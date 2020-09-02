Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

When First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children separated from their parents at the US-Mexican border, her choice of outfit raised eyebrows.

On the back of Mrs. Trump's jacket was written 'I really don't care.

Do u?'

Now, her former friend and aide, Stephanie Winstone Wolkoff, has revealed what that choice was all about.

According to CNN, Wolkoff said Mrs. Trump wore it because she felt it was the only way she could get the attention of the press.

Wolkoff explained Mrs. Trump hadn't realized how much attention the stunt would get, however; and that it would be so fierce.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump book author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims First Lady 'folded like a deck of cards'

Melania Trump book author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims First Lady 'folded like a deck of cards' The author behind a new tell-all book on US First Lady Melania Trump has confirmed she recorded her...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Melania Trump's former friend details Ivanka feud in tell-all memoir

Melania's ex-BFF and aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, reveals the rumoured tensions between the first...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Tweets about this