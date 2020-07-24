Global  
 

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content

Business Insider reports streaming giant Netflix is running a global test to offer some of its content for free.

The company's aim is to acquire more members while also pulling back on marketing spend.

Netflix is offering first episodes of some original shows and select full-length movies for free to non-subscribers.

Pandemic lockdowns drove significant Q2 2020 user growth, and Netflix is likely trying to sustain that momentum.


