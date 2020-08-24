|
|
|
Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Cast
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Cast
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin has officially joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars"!
ET Canada breaks down all of the stars competing for fo the mirrorball trophy on season 29.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Dancing With the Stars may be making a lot of changes for season 29, but apparently none of those...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com •PinkNews
|
The celebrity lineup for "Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 was announced Wednesday and it features...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
ABC revealed the cast for Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday, with “Tiger King”...
The Wrap - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|