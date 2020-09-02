Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year
CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the day three issues.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

County increases in COVID-19 cases are in 18-24 age bracket [Video]

County increases in COVID-19 cases are in 18-24 age bracket

County increases in COVID-19 cases are in 18-24 age bracket

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:42Published
Reopening Plans For Over 200 New Jersey Schools Still Under Review [Video]

Reopening Plans For Over 200 New Jersey Schools Still Under Review

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says reopening plans for more than 200 schools are still under review.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:56Published
New Safety Precautions In Place At Public, Charter Schools Across Tri-State Area [Video]

New Safety Precautions In Place At Public, Charter Schools Across Tri-State Area

New safety precautions are in place in both public and charter school classrooms. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on how students are adapting to the changes and happy to finally get back to class.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published