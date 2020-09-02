Miami-Dade Schools Suffers More Cyberattacks On Day 3 Of New Academic Year

County increases in COVID-19 cases are in 18-24 age bracketCounty increases in COVID-19 cases are in 18-24 age bracket
Reopening Plans For Over 200 New Jersey Schools Still Under ReviewIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says reopening plans for more than 200 schools are still under review.
New Safety Precautions In Place At Public, Charter Schools Across Tri-State AreaNew safety precautions are in place in both public and charter school classrooms. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on how students are adapting to the changes and happy to finally get back to class.