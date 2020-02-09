Tracking Tropical Storm Nana 9-2-20 5PM

WFXR Weather Nana is a high end Tropical Storm that looks to make landfall in Central Belize late tonight or early tomorrow.… https://t.co/RmNNKkwRwe 8 minutes ago
Florida Times-Union The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical storms, a tropical wave and an area of low pressure.
Here's… https://t.co/p9Kf1tNPid 23 minutes ago
Pattye Tropical Storm Nana heading to Belize, may become a Hurricane before making landfall on Thursday. Tracking with… https://t.co/IPxqqS3eJz 39 minutes ago
Jeff Cox #Nana remains a tropical storm as it approaches #Belize. #Omar is now weakening and is a tropical depression. Elsew… https://t.co/v1hnbkf8Ow 42 minutes ago
ClaimWizard RT @pilotcat: Tropical Storms #Nana and #Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms in the Atlantic basin, adding to a record-breakin… 1 hour ago
Pilot Catastrophe Tropical Storms #Nana and #Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms in the Atlantic basin, adding to a reco… https://t.co/mzbX6RMwVe 1 hour ago
🍹SpaceRiverNews2 🍀2020🍀 RT @ZoomRadar: "Nana is forecast to move near and north of the Honduras coast today, and approach the Belize coast tonight or early Thursda… 2 hours ago
ZoomRadar "Nana is forecast to move near and north of the Honduras coast today, and approach the Belize coast tonight or earl… https://t.co/slvVmbuqjB 2 hours ago
Tracking Tropical Storm Nana 9-1-20 11PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
Tracking Tropical Storm Nana 9-1-20 5PMChief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.
Tropical Depression 15 formsTropical Depression Fifteen has formed off North Carolina Coast; Forecast to become Tropical Storm Nana. No Threat to South Florida.