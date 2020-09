Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:46s - Published 5 minutes ago Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire Make way for Madea! According to 'Forbes', Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire. The 50-year-old joins Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Kanye West and more celebs in the Hollywood billionaires club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Real Django (END❌RACISM👊🏿) RT @gina_bronson: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire | Celebs | BET https://t.co/v0RZ6Hdqct 35 seconds ago Years*Tears RT @HotFreestyle: From once being homeless, Tyler Perry officially is a BILLIONAIRE now (Forbes) https://t.co/TFb6Hy9OnQ 47 seconds ago 🦋 Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire. I’m proud of him. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 1 minute ago TAR_MARZET RT @TMZ: Tyler Perry Is Officially a Billionaire https://t.co/euU4KUxXLl 3 minutes ago OG Gotti Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire https://t.co/VTdfBr2mh2 4 minutes ago OG Gotti RT @fox6now: At one point, Perry lived in and out of his car while trying to start his work in theater. https://t.co/pOBi0hUfSY 5 minutes ago FOX6 News At one point, Perry lived in and out of his car while trying to start his work in theater. https://t.co/pOBi0hUfSY 5 minutes ago