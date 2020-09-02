Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Markey, O'Connor Trade First Jabs In Senate Race

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Markey, O'Connor Trade First Jabs In Senate Race

Markey, O'Connor Trade First Jabs In Senate Race

Fresh off their primary wins, Sen.

Ed Markey and attorney Kevin O’Connor are already taking jabs at each other.

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Markey Fends Off Kennedy Challenge In High Profile Mass. Senate Primary

Sen. Ed Markey has prevailed in the Democratic race over Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who becomes the first...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The End Of The Kennedy Dynasty [Video]

The End Of The Kennedy Dynasty

After more than 30 election wins, the Kennedy victory streak is over in Massachusetts. Rep. Joe Kennedy III lost in the Democratic Senate primary race against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
Kennedy Loses Race For First Time In Massachusetts [Video]

Kennedy Loses Race For First Time In Massachusetts

Laura Podesta reports Senator Ed Markey, an incumbent who has been in politics for forty years, prevailed in Tuesday's primary against the 39-year-old Joe Kennedy, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published
Markey defeats Kennedy in Senate race [Video]

Markey defeats Kennedy in Senate race

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s hard-fought Democratic primary, harnessing support from progressive leaders to overcome a challenge from a..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:46Published