guilty plea

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Bank president admitted in federal court that he embezzled from the kentucky bank where he was the president.

Full mug:former bank president pleads guilty charged with embezzling from whitaker bank thomas hinkebein ... according to federal prosecutors... while president of whitaker bank.... thomas hinkebein stole golf carts and other property of andover country club... which is owned by whitaker bank.

They say hinkebein also admitted to falsifying records to get the bank to pay for a variety of personal expenses... including cell phone plans, gym memberships, gas purchases, vehicle repairs and and landscaping at his home.

Hinkebein is scheduled to be sentenced in




