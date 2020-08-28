Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE
Alvin Kamara is reportedly set to return to practice with the New Orleans Saints amid trade rumors.
Clay Travis explains why he believes the New Orleans Saints have all the personnel needed to have a chance at the Super Bowl, even in a tough division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.