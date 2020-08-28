Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:26s - Published
Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Saints have a tough division with Bucs, but I like their chances at the Super Bowl | FOX BET LIVE

Alvin Kamara is reportedly set to return to practice with the New Orleans Saints amid trade rumors.

Clay Travis explains why he believes the New Orleans Saints have all the personnel needed to have a chance at the Super Bowl, even in a tough division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky [Video]

Clay Travis: I'm betting Nick Foles will take the Bears' starting QB job from Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears will be announcing their starting quarterback next week, and the Fox Bet Live Crew decide which quarterback will take the job: Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles. Todd Fuhrman tells the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:37Published
Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7 [Video]

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los Angeles Clippers. Hear why Cousin Sal..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:54Published
Clay Travis: If Tom Brady stays healthy, the Tampa Bay Bucs are a lock for the playoffs [Video]

Clay Travis: If Tom Brady stays healthy, the Tampa Bay Bucs are a lock for the playoffs

With a healthy Tom Brady, Clay Travis tells Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a lock for the playoffs, and could maybe even face the New Orleans Saints in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:30Published