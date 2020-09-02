Global  
 

75th of VJ day

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
75th of VJ day
erica story at 5p

C1 3 allied forces' victory over japan, during world war two.

L3: white 75th anniversary of vj day wednesday, sept.

2 the announcement of japan's surrender came on august 15-th, 19-45 -- effectively bringing the war to an end... but it was on september 2-nd that japan formally surrendered.

And today -- honor flight bluegrass is sharing video tributes to our service men and women.

Abc 36's erica bivens has more.

Erica bivens: 01-08 l3 erica: white l3: white tribute on 75th anniversary of vj day honor flight bluegrass l3: white brent casey grandson of wwii marine medal of honor recipient woody williams l3: white glenn fisher world war two veteran l3: white ladies for liberty erica bivens: 1:14-1:28 l3 erica: white erica bivens, @ericabivens: last week honor flight bluegrass asked the community to send in videos to commemorate the observance... and the community stepped up.

Scrolling thru their facebook page, you can see several videos thanking all the men and women who served during world war two... saying quote: "you are the greatest generation for so many reasons.....and we thank you and salute you!"

As do we.

Here's a look at a few tributes they shared... : "i'm a proud american patriot and i love my freedom and i'm ab le tosay that because of all of thsoe that fought for that freedom in world war ii 75 years ago"... "i consider it an honor and a privilege to be here today to serve in the greatest generation of all times.

It's very difficult to explain but you did it for god and for country and i just can't thank you enough for being able tos erve all these years in the army and kentucky army national guard.

I have it really heavy in my heart for those who paid the supreme sacifice that we might be here this very day"... "god bless america and god bless you."

Erica bivens, @ericabivens: honor flight bluegrass says they're going to compile all the videos they received and put them together on youtube link.

Of course we'll share that for you on our website wtvq dot com.

In studio, erica bivens, abc 36 news.

Sunny now... but we




