Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores

University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores

The University of California system can no longer use ACT and SAT tests as a determining factor for admission.

According to CNN, the ruling was handed down by Brad Seligman, an Alameda County Superior Court Judge.

The decision comes months after the university system waived the standardized testing requirements until 2024.

The agreement was, if a new test hadn't emerged by 2025, testing for California residents would be eliminated.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Judge: No SAT or ACT Scores in University of California Admissions

A judge ruled this week that the University of California cannot allow prospective students to submit...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

MarcScottEmery

Marc Emery RT @wesyang: Judge bars University of California from all use of SAT, ACT scores in admissions. "Nondisabled, economically advantaged and… 5 seconds ago

CollegeFix

The College Fix The judge mocked the "holistic admissions" argument. Could this also cause problems for racial preferences, which a… https://t.co/dlOTGKJZoE 27 seconds ago

RennerPiper

Piper Renner RT @USTechWorkers: 4/ From the LA Times: How the University of California exploited a visa loophole to move tech jobs to India https://t.co… 52 seconds ago

DplorblyLogical

Deplorably Logical RT @Timcast: Holy Fuck this is beyond insane I don't see how the US continues to function with California as a part of the Union and I am… 57 seconds ago

Tiffany83_

Tiffffff🇺🇸👍🏼🍻 RT @DreadPirateNS: Not smart enough? We understand that your inability to reach higher education expectations is #racist. The white man h… 2 minutes ago

malenkydevil

Porg Queen RT @NBCNews: The University of California system must stop using ACT or SAT test scores for admissions or scholarship decisions, a judge ru… 4 minutes ago

PaulJMeredith

Paul J. Meredith Holy***this is real? Tests are racist. Using race as a determiner for admissions is not racist. Got it. 👍 https://t.co/8QXNYsUTgJ 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

University of Missouri System temporarily going test optional [Video]

University of Missouri System temporarily going test optional

The University of Missouri System will make standardized test scores optional in admissions applications for the 2021-22 academic year.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published