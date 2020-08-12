Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix, 'Dancing with the Stars' has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its upcoming 29th season and 'Mulan' has finally locked down its high-stakes theatrical release date.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:34Published
Audiences got a look at Netflix’s starry adaptation of “The Boys in the Band” this week with the release of the film’s first trailer, viewable above. Based on Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 stage play, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of gay friends living in New York back then. Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is hosting a birthday party for his pal Harold (Zachary Quinto) at a swanky Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.
Business Insider reports streaming giant Netflix is running a global test to offer some of its content for free. The company's aim is to acquire more members while also pulling back on marketing spend. Netflix is offering first episodes of some original shows and select full-length movies for free to non-subscribers. Pandemic lockdowns drove significant Q2 2020 user growth, and Netflix is likely trying to sustain that momentum.
President Trump’s attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign has yet to boost his political standing, as most Americans do not see crime as a major problem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard
[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.