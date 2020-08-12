Global  
 

Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal

Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal

Having left Britain's royal family behind, Prince Harry and wife Meghan go Hollywood with a new production deal at Netflix.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

