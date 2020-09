Permanent Damage Forces 7 COVID Patients In US To Receive Rare Double Lung Transplant CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook spoke exclusively to one of those survivors.

COVID-19 survivors who were first to get double-lung transplants in U.S. speak out



A 28-year-old woman and 62-year-old man from Illinois are the first known COVID-19 survivors in the United States to receive double-lung transplants. Credit: WGN Duration: 01:49 Published on July 31, 2020