Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic

Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic

[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump dwelled on civil unrest in American cities.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

"You always talk about your ability to negotiate.

Negotiate a deal.

A deal for somebody other than yourself." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took sharp aim at President Donald Trump on Wednesday, looking to shift the focus of the race from civil unrest back to the country's overriding health crisis, Trump's handling of it and how to safely reopen the nation’s schools.

"If President Trump and his administration had done their jobs early on with this crisis, American schools would be open and they'd be open safely... This is a national emergency.

But President Trump still doesn't have any real plan for how to open our schools safely... Mr. President, where are you?

Where are you?

Why aren't you working on this?

We need emergency support, funding for our schools and we need it now.

Mr. President, that's your job.

That's your job.

That's what you should be focused on now, getting our kids back to school safely... Not whipping up fear and division.

Not inciting violence in our streets.

Get off Twitter." Biden's event in Wilmington, Delaware was part of his campaign's ongoing effort to make the Nov.

3 election a referendum on the Trump administration's response to the worst health crisis in 100 years, and came as millions of students are starting a new school year either virtually or under restrictive conditions.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday delivered remarks to a large group of supporters in Wilmington, North Carolina, where few attendees wore masks or kept a distance from one another.

The day prior, and against the wishes of local leaders, Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, to praise law enforcement and tour property damage in a city rocked by civil unrest.

Biden's campaign said the former vice president plans to travel to Kenosha on Thursday, where he will hold a community meeting.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories September 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 2: Biden says school reopening a national emergency; Trump flexes power of incumbency in North Carolina trip; Prince..
USATODAY.com

Joni Ernst, in Close Senate Race, Repeats a Debunked Coronavirus Theory

 The Iowa senator’s comments echoed a false claim, spread by President Trump over the weekend, that deaths from Covid-19 have been inflated.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden push different messages in swing-state visits

 On the campaign trail, Biden attacks the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while President Trump accuses Biden of not being tough on..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Homeland Security Blocked Warnings of Russian Campaign Against Biden

 The department’s leaders declined to publish a memo that describing Russian attempts to question Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s health, prompting new scrutiny of..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump jabs Biden during V-J Day battleship visit

 President Donald Trump sped through a V-J Day speech, trumpeting American strength and swiping at Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump stood before an iconic..
USATODAY.com

Five Questions Democrats Anxiously Want Answered

 Are the polls tightening? Aren’t the polls wrong anyway? Why hasn’t Biden been doing more? What if Trump throws the results into chaos? How is the..
NYTimes.com

First congressional loss for a Kennedy in Mass.

 U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has become the first in his storied political family to lose a run for Congress in Massachusetts. Kennedy fell short in his bid to..
USATODAY.com

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools [Video]

Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopeningAmerica's schools is a “national emergency.” Biden says during a campaignevent in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump “still doesn't havea real plan” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Biden on civil unrest: 'Any violence...is wrong' [Video]

Biden on civil unrest: 'Any violence...is wrong'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday said any violent protest should be investigated, regardless of political affiliation. He said if elected president, he'd bring together the police and community to "straighten things out."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Joe Biden speaks about how he'd reopen schools safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke in Wilmington, Delaware, about what needs to be done to help schools reopen safely, and the ways he says the..
CBS News
Biden with Harris: 'I picked the right person' [Video]

Biden with Harris: 'I picked the right person'

Clad in blue suits as they both strutted in front of the media for the first time together in Wilmington, Delaware, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said of his VP pick, Kamala Harris, that he's confident she's ready for the job from day one. Biden said little black and brown girls across America woke up Wednesday with a sense of hope.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

As US schools re-open, Joe Biden looks to keep campaign focus on pandemic

The health crisis, in which more than 184,000 Americans have died, has been overshadowed in recent...
Zee News - Published

Biden, Harris prepare to travel more as campaign heats up

WASHINGTON (AP) — After spending a pandemic spring and summer tethered almost entirely to his...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Biden campaign slams "alternative reality" at Republican National Convention

The Biden campaign is slamming the Republican National Convention for not sufficiently focusing on...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

ah_doong

Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: While the US president is choosing to dwell on protests. #FMTNews https://t.co/IsEcFBD74k 9 seconds ago

thenationpress

شبكة الأمة برس Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic as Trump dwells on protests https://t.co/wjM2BuEl9o 6 minutes ago

Charlot75877777

Charlotte Research 🇺🇸🇩🇰 ⚡ Red China Wuhan Virus - Joe's new desperate tactics. Dems are really in panic ready to do anything! Let 'em conti… https://t.co/Eau05Zr5rZ 31 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today While the US president is choosing to dwell on protests. #FMTNews https://t.co/IsEcFBD74k 39 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today While the US president is choosing to dwell on protests. #FMTNews https://t.co/IsEcFBD74k 43 minutes ago

BarryGeiman

Barry Geiman Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic as Trump dwells on protests https://t.co/8Rrxy78eAP 52 minutes ago

lisaiceland

Lisa Kristinardottir Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic as Trump dwells on protests https://t.co/YvL0uJhHnM 55 minutes ago

whenibe

wicat Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic as Trump dwells on protests https://t.co/Yy2txAmNa9 Biden thought ri… https://t.co/a3GC88kLWj 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

House Democrats Demand Climate Be 'Centerpiece’ [Video]

House Democrats Demand Climate Be 'Centerpiece’

Dozens of House Democrats are calling for the climate crisis to be a central focus of the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates. In a letter Wednesday to the Commission on Presidential..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Briefed By Public Health Experts On Pandemic [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Briefed By Public Health Experts On Pandemic

Skler Henry reports Biden and Harris say they have a plan to tackle the pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published
Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death

Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published