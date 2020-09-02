LX 2048 Movie

LX 2048 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the near future, the sun has become so toxic people can no longer leave their houses in daytime, and normal life is conducted mostly inside the virtual realm.

Against this dystopian backdrop, a dying man seeks to ensure the future well-being of his family, while coping with what it means to be human in this new reality.

Cast: James D’Arcy, Anna Brewster, Gina McKee, Gabrielle Cassi, Delroy Lindo Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, September 25th