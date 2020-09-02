Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LX 2048 Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:12s - Published
LX 2048 Movie

LX 2048 Movie

LX 2048 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the near future, the sun has become so toxic people can no longer leave their houses in daytime, and normal life is conducted mostly inside the virtual realm.

Against this dystopian backdrop, a dying man seeks to ensure the future well-being of his family, while coping with what it means to be human in this new reality.

Cast: James D’Arcy, Anna Brewster, Gina McKee, Gabrielle Cassi, Delroy Lindo Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, September 25th


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper Cast as Lead in Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Philip Seymour Hoffman‘s son Cooper Hoffman will be making his acting debut! The 17-year-old son of...
Just Jared - Published

Mulan's Tzi Ma Praises Yifei Liu In Upcoming Disney+ Movie: 'She Gives Her Entire Being' To The Movie

Tzi Ma is opening up about the new live action Mulan movie and praising his on-screen daughter, Yifei...
Just Jared - Published

Keanu Reeves talks about Matrix 4, dubs it as 'beautiful story'

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves on Tuesday got candid about his upcoming, much-awaited movie 'Matrix 4',...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

NickBaran_

Nicholas Baran RT @davidfrum: Big mistake of Elia Kazan movie "A Face in the Crowd" was the naive assumption that the demagogue would lose fans when he wa… 1 second ago

missdamie

DA RT @lijahhoody: @missdamie Lol, saw the movie on Netflix and skipped it 😂😂 1 second ago

lazyguk

moki movie time w mercedez scared of zombies https://t.co/kLIIf8UuWb 2 seconds ago

SeanBartley

Sean Bartley RT @latimes: Warner Bros declined to comment on who was infected, but Vanity Fair reported that it was the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson.… 2 seconds ago

xysjvsuga

Ari⁷🇵🇾 RT @billboard: Watch @BTS_twt's new #BreakTheSilence trailer below. 🎬 https://t.co/Aq38iyaEjC 2 seconds ago

Blackamazon

🇬🇾disobedient . out of order Black Gorgon 🗽 Like peopel may not be able to AFFORD movies and fucking hate movie stars by the end of this 2 seconds ago

Jay_yatooiyarny

jadine RT @itsthelmzz: I never wanna see another slave movie in my life 3 seconds ago

manga_themortal

(*^‿^*) RT @mikewarburton: This wonderful movie is still the only film in history to receive 4 female Academy Award nominations. ALL ABOUT EVE (1… 3 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rent-A-Pal Movie Clip - Your Friend Andy [Video]

Rent-A-Pal Movie Clip - Your Friend Andy

Rent-A-Pal Movie Clip - Your Friend Andy - Plot synopsis: Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:27Published
Smiley Face Movie (2007) - Anna Faris, Danny Masterson, John Krasinski [Video]

Smiley Face Movie (2007) - Anna Faris, Danny Masterson, John Krasinski

Smiley Face Movie (2007) - Plot synopsis: After a young actress unknowingly eats her roommate's marijuana cupcakes, her day becomes a series of misadventures. Starring: Anna Faris, Danny Masterson,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published
From The Vine movie [Video]

From The Vine movie

From The Vine movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mark Gentile, an attorney and automotive company executive, travels to Italy after a major humiliation in business. He returns to the tiny village of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published