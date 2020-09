Part-time Palm Beach resident charged in college admissions bribery scandal

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:15s - Published 5 minutes ago

Another wealthy parent has been charged with trying to bribe his child's way into an elite university as a fake athletic recruit.

WITH THE NATIONWIDE COLLEGEADMISSIONS SCANDAL.

CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR MICHAEL BUCZYNERIS HEREÃDIGGING INTO THEALLEGATIONS.PART-TIME PALM BEACH ANDMASSACHUSETTS RESIDENT - AMIN(UH- MIN) C.

KHOURY (CORY) -INDICTED BY A FEDERAL GRANDJURY ON SEVERAL CHARGES -INCLUDING FRAUD AND BRIBERY.PROSECUTORS IN MASSACHUSETTSALLEGE - IN MAY 2014 - KHOURY(CORY) AGREED TO PAYGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITYTENNIS COACH200- THOUSANDDOLLARS - THROUGH A THIRDPARTY - IN EXCHANGE FOR THECOACH SAYING HIS DAUGHTER WASA TENNIS RECRUIT.

PROSECUTORSCLAIM HIS DAUGHTERSKILLS WERE BELOW THAT OF ATYPICAL GEORGETOWN TENNISRECRUIT.

CONTACT 5 DID SOMEDIGGING - AND WE LEARNED THATKHOURY (CORY) IS REGISTERED TOVOTE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY ASOF LAST DECEMBER.

HETHE SON OF FORMER K-L-X ENERGYSERVICES HOLDINGS CEOÃAMINJ.

KHOURYÃACCORDING TOBLOOMBERG NEWS.I JUST SPOKE TO KHORY'S (CORY)ATTORNEY MOMENTS AGO..

HE SENTUS A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART- THE "COLLEGE APPLICATION WASCOMPLETELY ACCURATE ANDCONTAINED NOMISREPRESENTATIONS ABOUT BEINGA FAKE ATHLETE OR ANYTHINGELSE.

HE ALSO TOLD ME HIS CLIENTPLANS TO PLEAD NOT GUILTY.MICHAEL BUCZYNER, WPTV, NEWSCHANNEL 5.