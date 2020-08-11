Hamilton Co. Mask Mandate

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 days ago

Mayor Jim Coppinger talks about the mask mandate in Hamilton County which will run out soon if he doesn't extend it.

Mayor jim coppinger answered questions related to the mask mandate during today's commission meeting.

The mask mandate is set to end september 8th.

No one's been arrested for violating the mandate.

However, the hamilton county health department is suing ed's supply company, saying the business did not require its employees or customers to wear masks and social distance, even after multiple warnings.

Mayor coppinger says the purpose of the mandate was not to make arrests or hurt businesses.

I don't think anybody on here doesn't know that i'm very pro business.

Again this is really important, if you don't believe in the masks and you don't think it helps you, know that not does it serve it's purpose to protest you but it also protects people againts you.

The mayor will hold a press conference tomorrow morning.