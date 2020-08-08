Last of local National Guard troops arrive home to Medford

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 minutes ago

National Guardsmen deployed to Djibouti, Africa arrived in Medford on Wednesday — reuniting with family and friends.

Newswatch 12's hailey gravitt was there as some of those families re-united.

Oregon national guard soldiers are now back home with loved ones.

A return delayed because of the pandemic.

It was an un-traditional welcome home because of social distancing.

Only 250 people were allowed to greet the soldiers.

Families say they are just happy to see them home.

It's awesome because all of our families sacrifice so much ,you know its not just them being over sees but all the riots and safety and just all the concerns here but its the families that have to live without their loved ones.

Some families still can't believe its real.

Its interesting when you haven't been through it, cause this is my husbands first deployment..

Hopefully our last.

But our first together.

I'm kinda going nuts, it just kinda seem surreal it feels fake but i'm ready for him to be here i was anxious the last month but that kinda just went away yesterday and i just got excited.

Hailey: the soldiers also thanked the families for their support back home, knowing this year it was an especially