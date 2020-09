United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16K Employees On October 1 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 minutes ago United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16K Employees On October 1 United executives told reporters on Wednesday that the number is less than half of the airline's July furlough forecast, thanks in part to 7,400 employees accepting early retirements or voluntary departures, and an unspecified number taking unpaid leave. 0

