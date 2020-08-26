Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawrence County Girl Stepping Up To Help Others

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Lawrence County Girl Stepping Up To Help Others

Lawrence County Girl Stepping Up To Help Others

Natalie Colella is showing everyone how to spread kindness.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Douglas County tightens order on bars, restaurants [Video]

Douglas County tightens order on bars, restaurants

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health issued a new order this week that requires bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m., and to close by 10 p.m.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:09Published
Lawrence County coroner formally identities Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier as the victim of a weekend pl [Video]

Lawrence County coroner formally identities Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier as the victim of a weekend pl

Lawrence County coroner formally identities Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier as the victim of a weekend plane crash

Credit: WTHIPublished
Lawrence County Schools Back [Video]

Lawrence County Schools Back

Students return to traditional

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished