Gordon Lee Hopes to End Playoff Drought

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 hours ago

Gordon lee is starting the season later than usual thanks to the pandemic, and head coach josh groce hopes it ends later than usual as well.

Groce:"i think it has been since 2012 since gordon lee football has been to the playoffs."

The trojans barely missed the playoffs last year, and they appear to have the experience to make a run at the post- season in 20-20.

Groce:"we pretty much have got everybody returning.

Both offense and defense we are returning eight to nine kids on both sides of the ball."

The playoffs should be in gordon lee's future, if they can minimize the mistakes.

Groce:"the biggest thing is turnovers.

There were many games last year where we would have some very good drives.

Get inside the twenty.

Then we'd have turnovers and just sort of peter out.

This year we are wanting to finish our drives.

That's the biggest thing."

Groce will have the trojans operating once again in the wing 't' offense.

Groce:"my game plan is always.

When our offense is one the field, that's our best defense.

Their offense ain't on the field.

We want to control the ball.

We want to have long drives."

When gordon lee takes the field on defense, coach would love to see some attitude.

Groce:"i want them to be a little more.

I know it sounds cliche.

A little more ferocious.

I want to attack.

You've got to have the want.

Just the instinct to go get the ball."

Tag:"thirty schools in thirty days brought to