SCDMV to require vision test for license renewal starting in October Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 day ago SCDMV to require vision test for license renewal starting in October Starting Oct. 1, drivers in South Carolina who wish to renew their driver's license will now have to take a vision test in order to do so. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GABRIELLE: STARTING OCTOBER 1,DRIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA WHOARE RENEWING THEIR DRIVER’SLICENSE WILL NOW HAVE TO TAKE AVISION TEST IN ORDER TO DO SO.THE AGENCY IS NOW REQUIRINGDRIVERS TO EITHER HAVE THEIRVISION EXAM RESULTS SUBMITTEDELECTRONICALLY, OR TAKE A VISIONEXAM IN-PERSON AT A DMV BRANCH.THIS MANDATE APPLIES TO THERENEWAL OF ANY TYPE OF DRIVER’SLICENSE IN SOUTH CAROLINA.PEOPLE WHO WEAR GLASSE





