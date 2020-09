Debra Alfarone reports on President Trump and Vice President Biden holding decidedly different campaign events Wednesday (9-2-2020)

Few Masks, Little Social Distancing Seen At Trump Campaign Stop In North Carolina

Johnston Vocal Parents Association This year Show Choir rehearsals might look a little different. But masks and social distancing won’t stop our amazi… https://t.co/3OnJeq8BvK 4 hours ago

Emily Abbinett RT @CSESPrep : On Llandaff Campus today. Look at all the work that's been done! One way systems, hand sanitizer, social distancing and face… 3 hours ago

Norfolk Academy Physical education looks a little different when students are social distancing and wearing masks inside. But wheth… https://t.co/YaGw9qeSwx 3 hours ago

Tim B. Good I’ll tell you what’s a joke. Trump holds a huge event where 1500 people gather with no masks and no social distanci… https://t.co/0pUIPA7xy9 2 hours ago

Alain Saffel @formerfatguy Just saw the NYT link. I hardly think the increase in numbers is because of false positives. People… https://t.co/3QdB5BpiUF 2 hours ago

Pol McShane Unfortunately I saw you @realDonaldTrump on the news today at your little rally (no masks, or social distancing). Y… https://t.co/MS9ZUN1e0w 53 minutes ago

Pol McShane RT @Polmcshane : Unfortunately I saw you @realDonaldTrump on the news today at your little rally (no masks, or social distancing). You’re ST… 29 minutes ago