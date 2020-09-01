DJ Erick Morillo Known For 'I Like To Move It' Has Died At 49

Global  
 

DJ Erick Morillo has died according to Miami Beach Police.

According to CNN, the popular DJ was found dead at his Florida home on Tuesday morning.

The Colombia-born artist had a huge influence on house music in his career spanning 30 years Morillo had a hit single early in his career with the El General single, "Muevelo." But he is best known for his Reel 2 Real 1994 song "Go On Move," also known as "I Like To Move It".

The cause of death has not been determined yet.

He was 49 years old.


