Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record

US stocks fluctuated on Monday. Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions. S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984. Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US. Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok. Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.
S&P 500 can explode a further 11% and touch 3,900 before the end of the year. But, the growth will be dependent on if Pres. Trump's revolutionary vaccine plan gets recognized Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull told Business Insider: "I would predict the S&P to flirt with 3,900." The White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for UK-based AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine before the November election.
The bull market kept rolling along Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq once again closing at record heights and the Dow made progress by erasing all of its losses for the year. Conway G. Gittens has the details
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average erased its 2020 losses. Business Insider reports that stocks rallied on the Federal Reserve's new monetary policy framework. The 30-stock index gained as much as 1.1% in the session. Microsoft and Walmart led the index higher following news of their joint bid for TikTok. The Dow has lagged its peers in turning positive for the year, largely due to its smaller exposure to rallying tech giants.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 14:37Published
Tweets about this
darcy r@drdagly@caitlinbikes My only real mountain bike is fat. Do I get extra points for climbing with that bike or is i… https://t.co/TirHULHQGa 1 day ago