Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record

US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records.

According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday.

The rally was partly spurred by sectors that have underperformed in 2020, including utilities and financials.

Traders are closely watching for signs that Congress will sign on for another pandemic stimulus bill soon.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday encouraged Congress to pass stimulus measures.