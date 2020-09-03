United Way Donations

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

Joseph United Way joins Jodie to discuss their yearly fundraising event and how to donate during the pandemic.

>> the united way of greater st.

Joseph every year does fundraising in our community.

Joining us tonight is renita nevel, tell us about this year's fundraising event.

>> well, thank you for having me.

Boy so the thing that's most important is to know it's happening.

Kind of how you alluded to.

We fund raise every year in the fall.

This year is an exception to so many things, it's not an exception to the needs in our community.

And the fundraising that we are going to do to help meet those needs.

>> so tell us a little bit about your partner agencies and what you have planned, i'm sure a lot is virtual isn't it?

>> that's one of the things that's very different this year.

So as you know, a lot of our campaign dollars are raised in the work place.

Everyone is still very much adapted to covid regulations and guidelines and try to attack the safety of the work force.

So we won't be in work places quite as much as we had been in the past.

But we will be running mini campaigns internally and virtually.

>> what should we expect if we want to make a donation.

I know you have 12 partner agencies and everybody needs a little slice of something.

How can we donate?

>> there's a few ways.

First and foremost through your work place.

If you're used to donating through your work place and not hearing something or aware of an on going campaign because everyone is so busy and things are so different, ask about it.

Ask your supervisor.

Ask your leadership and your organization when that can happen and when you're going to be able to have that opportunity.

Just to make sure it hasn't been missed in this time of strangeness.

If you don't have the opportunity for your work place or prefer to get out, you can always get on our website, click on the give button and give right there.

Through a credit or debt card or set up a recurring monthly or quarterly gift or whatever.

And you can certainly always call us at 364-2381 or mail in a check.

>> i know the united way as changed as far as being able to go into the schools and help there and being able to volunteer in any capacities around the communality.

How have you had to pivot?

>> that has been a lot of the benefits as far as programming.

We're not out in the schools right now.

But, instead what we tried to do is adjust so that we can meet the needs where they are.

For instance the stuff the bus.

We collected items not at wal-mart in person but did collect them and those are now being distributed this year through instead of one big event that brings a lot of people together, they are being distributed through the school district themselves.

When we weren't able to get into the schools to read to second graders in the spring, the summer we kind of adjusted that program and instead did a take a book tuesday where we delivered books to no hunger summer side child care sites so they could continue their reading.

Build their home libraries and continue to support that where they were in the of them.

>> great idea.

>> renita, thanks for being with us today.

>> renita, thanks for being with us today.

>> thanks again to renita.