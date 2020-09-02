Global  
 

Pelosi Calls For Apology From Salon, Claims Visit Was 'Set Up'

Kenny Choi reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi address controversial visit to San Francisco salon (9-2-2020)


Pelosi Responds to Criticism of Salon Visit, Calling It a ‘Set-Up’: They Owe Me an Apology

Pelosi Responds to Criticism of Salon Visit, Calling It a ‘Set-Up’: They Owe Me an Apology Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* has received a fair amount of criticism for her visit to a hair salon in San...
After her visit, which violated coronavirus rules, she says the salon owes her an apology.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her visit to a local hair salon was "a setup".
