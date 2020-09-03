New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away
New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Jude RT @PIX11News: REMEMBERING A LEGEND: Hall of Fame pitcher and New York Mets great #TomSeaver has died at the age of 75. Seaver was the face… 46 seconds ago
AMY HOYT RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: Tom Seaver died Monday at the age of 75. He had battled dementia in recent years, according to the Baseball Hall… 2 minutes ago
Samuel Dinkels 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 RT @rebelsart: Very sad to hear that baseball Hall of Famer and New York #Mets legend Tom Seaver passed away today at age 75. One of my chi… 5 minutes ago
RedGman NYC RT @SenSchumer: Tom Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of my lifetime. Hall of Famer. The greatest Met, and a beloved Yankees broadcas… 5 minutes ago
PindaroAlbondiguilla RT @ABC: The greatest pitcher in New York Mets history and one of the greatest in baseball history has died.
Tom Seaver, known as "Tom Ter… 6 minutes ago
LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS RT @ShadowLeague: If you know baseball, then you know that 2020 just took another supreme legend from us in former New York Mets pitcher an… 10 minutes ago
Baseball Ideas Tom Seaver, the ace pitcher of the early Amazin' Mets has died at age 75. #TomSeaver
https://t.co/imrqAUr6GX 13 minutes ago
The Shadow League If you know baseball, then you know that 2020 just took another supreme legend from us in former New York Mets pitc… https://t.co/BcOv1qp9WY 14 minutes ago
