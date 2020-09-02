CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

The US CDC has told health officials around the United States great news.

The CDC said to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October.

The documents were posted by The New York Times and the CDC confirmed the info to CNN.

The scenarios offer details for two Covid-19 vaccines when supplies "may be constrained." Companies developing the vaccines are already ramping up manufacturing.

In case one or more is found safe and effective in people, it could start going into arms immediately.