Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

The US CDC has told health officials around the United States great news.

The CDC said to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October.

The documents were posted by The New York Times and the CDC confirmed the info to CNN.

The scenarios offer details for two Covid-19 vaccines when supplies "may be constrained." Companies developing the vaccines are already ramping up manufacturing.

In case one or more is found safe and effective in people, it could start going into arms immediately.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

commentoniowa

Comments on Iowa @CDCgov ordered to Tell States How 2 Prep 4 Vaccine by Early Nov https://t.co/qVuNOSz13S This is bad, very bad… https://t.co/yqEqPIwtb2 6 hours ago

ZakkisMom

Stephanie Would could possibly go wrong with rushing a #COVID19 vaccine ??? This says it all !! Critically think for yourself… https://t.co/WAU7fekDBf 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

CDC: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available By Late October, Early November [Video]

CDC: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available By Late October, Early November

The Centers for Disease Control says there could be a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:01Published