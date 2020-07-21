Global  
 

John Boyega Stands Up

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:10s - Published
John Boyega Stands Up
He shares his opinions.

John Boyega Says ‘Star Wars’ Gave ‘All the Nuance’ to Its White Stars: ‘Everybody Knows’

John Boyega Says ‘Star Wars’ Gave ‘All the Nuance’ to Its White Stars: ‘Everybody Knows’ John Boyega says it’s no secret that Disney gave “all the nuance” in the latest “Star Wars”...
The Wrap - Published

John Boyega has some strong words about his Star Wars experience

John Boyega did not have an entirely positive experience filming Star Wars — and he places at least...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The VergeBelfast TelegraphE! OnlineContactMusic


John Boyega Explains His 'Star Wars' Experience: 'Do Not Bring Out a Black Character & Then Have Them Pushed to the Side'

John Boyega is revealing his experience working on the new Star Wars movies playing the role of Finn....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



