Miami-Dade Superintendent Weighing Options On Whether To Get Rid Of New Online Learning System
CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the day three troubles Miami-Dade County Public Schools faced with the K12 platform.
Superintendent Says Day 2 Of Miami-Dade's Virtual School Problems Caused By CyberattackCBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports the superintendent said he plans to hold the vendor accountable for the problems, including a software failure Monday and the cyberattack.