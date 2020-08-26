Global  
 

Miami-Dade Superintendent Weighing Options On Whether To Get Rid Of New Online Learning System

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:20s - Published
CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the day three troubles Miami-Dade County Public Schools faced with the K12 platform.


Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Teases New Possible Classroom Return Date Ahead Of Online Launch

Miami-Dade's delayed school year is supposed to begin Monday, entirely online. The learning curve is...
cbs4.com - Published


