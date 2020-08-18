State House Approves Changes To Mail-In Voting Law



Related videos from verified sources Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit Felony



It's a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it's also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina. But that didn't stop President Donald Trump from suggesting to his.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:10 Published on August 19, 2020 U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi



U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on August 18, 2020