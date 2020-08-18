State House Approves Changes To Mail-In Voting Law
Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives approved changes to the state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.
Trump, Once Again, Criminally Encourages Supporters To Commit FelonyIt's a federal crime to vote twice in the same election, and it's also a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina. But that didn't stop President Donald Trump from suggesting to his..
U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion..
U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -PelosiU.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."