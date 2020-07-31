Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

The Raiders went 11-2 overall last season, 5-0 in their region and won their first region title since 2014.

West Laurens kicks off its 2020 football season on the road against Bleckley County

West laurens travels to bleckley county friday in our game of the week the raiders missed the playoffs in 2018, but came back with a vengeance last year going 11-2 overall and 5-0 in their region ... they won six straight games to close the regular-season, including capturing their first region title since 2014 ... with a 36-2 win over the perry panthers ... they won two more playoff games before losing to blessed trinity in the quarterfinals ... but ... they've lost a lot of key players ... here's head coach kagan mcclain on the mic ... :01-:06 we graduated 18 starters off of last year's team.

We returned two on offense and two on defense.

So, you know, a lot of new faces going to be out there.

It's going to be a week to week growth experience for our guys.

A lot of people are going to look at us and just us based on last year, but a lot of really good players graduated last year and moved on.

Now we got some new faces that have to step up.

Some young kids are going to have to play