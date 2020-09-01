Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 hours ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A Perry man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A perry man was sentenced to prison this week after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

David browder the third will spend 10 years in jail followed by 25 years of probation.

He's also ordered to pay 3-thousand dollars to each identifiable victim in the 2-hundred 13 images he possessed, browder admitted to uploading images of minors, including an infant, being sexually abused.

He is a repeat child sex