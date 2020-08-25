Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:59s - Published
Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid record 81,000 new cases, Delhi scientists developing faster and cheaper Covid testing method and more.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sunetra Choudhury TV journalist

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail [Video]

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 14:37Published
Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record [Video]

Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.”

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:28Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

US states told be ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine by Nov 1

 WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the..
WorldNews

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19

 The world's highest paid actor calls the positive tests a "kick in the gut", but his family is now well.
BBC News
Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed [Video]

Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed

The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee immersed in Ganga at Har ki Pauri [Video]

Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee immersed in Ganga at Har ki Pauri

The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
NEET, JEE: 'Students want exams to be held at any cost', says Education Minister [Video]

NEET, JEE: 'Students want exams to be held at any cost', says Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on August 27 said that students want NEET and JEE exams to be held at any cost as over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Parliament monsoon session likely from September 14th to October 1st |Oneindia News

First since the coronavirus lockdown was declared in March, The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1, proceedings of both Houses would take place without leave..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published