Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.
The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.
The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.
First since the coronavirus lockdown was declared in March, The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to run from September 14 to October 1, proceedings of both Houses would take place without leave..