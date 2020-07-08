|
|
|
United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected
United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected
United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|