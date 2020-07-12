Global  
 

Kindergarten Teacher Takes Classes via Video Call in Scuba Costume During Quarantine

This woman was a kindergarten teacher and constantly had to come up with funny, creative, and engaging activities to make the classes interesting.

During the coronavirus pandemic, she took classes via video call.

For this particular class, she dressed in a scuba costume and pretended to swim.

She enthusiastically interacted with the students.


