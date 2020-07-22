Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies

Global  
 

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75.

Gloria Tso reports.

Seaver was also known as "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" because of how valuable he was to the Mets.

The Mets had been among one of the worst teams from their inception, and were known as the lovable losers.

But behind the powerful right arm of Seaver -- he led the New York Mets to their unlikely World Series championship in 1969.

On Wednesday the Baseball Hall of Fame said in a statement that Seaver had died in his sleep Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

In a statement released on Twitter, Mets owner Fred Wilpon and his son Jeff, a top executive with the team, called Seaver quote the "greatest Mets player of all time" and said quote, "Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series championship, all-star appearances and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball and his vineyard." Seaver won 311 games during his long career -- and he is considered to be one of the greatest right-hand pitchers in baseball history.

In 1992 Seaver was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

His player number 41 -- was the first number to be retired by the Mets in 1988.




