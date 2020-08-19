PM Modi's Twitter account for personal website & app hacked | Oneindia News

Global  
 

PM Modi's Twitter account for personal website & app hacked

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early Thursday morning and the hackers sent out tweets asking people to donate to the Prime Minister's national relief fund using cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July and similar requests for donations in bitcoin was made, promising that the lenders' money would be doubled.

PM Narendra Modi's website account hacked, Twitter says 'actively investigating'

