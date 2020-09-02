Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who is best known for his memorable time as 'The Rock' in the WWE and is...

Moth Ver. Ka Republicans are outraged at Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done, violating quarantine, but don't give half a***th… https://t.co/6ADAn0o8PE 2 minutes ago

Someone's future husband RT @PopCrave : Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals on Instagram that he, his wife and their 2 daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19:… 2 minutes ago

Fine Line RT @CapitalOfficial : After he and his whole family tested positive for COVID-19, @TheRock said it was "one of the most challenging and diff… 1 minute ago

Khaleesi RT @enews : Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing key takeaways after his family tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/eMQxojXmF… 58 seconds ago

stella k church RT @Amy_Siskind : "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family… 51 seconds ago

Kimi Dangor RT @nowme_datta : Avoid social get togethers for as long as you can. Even the Rock and his family got the virus from close family friends w… 36 seconds ago

your friendly neighborhood. RT @cnnbrk : Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he and his family tested positive for Covid-19, calling it one of the most challenging things th… 19 seconds ago